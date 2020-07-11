https://www.theblaze.com/news/stabbing-attack-spree-nyc-subway-video

Violent crime is surging in New York City, where shootings have skyrocketed over 200% in recent weeks. The rise in violence follows last month’s decision by the NYPD to eliminate its controversial plainclothes units, impacting about 600 officers. Last week, there was yet another barbaric act of violence when a man went on a stabbing spree in an NYC subway.

Graphic and bloody cellphone footage shows a gruesome knife attack. The emboldened stabber knifes at least two men in a subway car in Queens. The frightening onslaught is captured on video that went viral on Sunday.

The two men are knocked to the floor as they helplessly attempt to protect themselves from the knife attack. The men suffered grisly knife wounds while they were on No. 7 train traveling to the 52nd St.-Lincoln Ave. Station in Sunnyside, according to the New York Daily News.

Chief Edward Delatorre, the NYPD Chief of Transit, called the knife attack “heinous and unprovoked.”

“The suspect was arrested moments later, charged with multiple counts of felony assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, and is currently awaiting prosecution,” Delatorre wrote on Twitter.

The attacker is reportedly Bronx-native Patrick Chambers, 46, who was arrested shortly after the attack on July 5.

Late last month, there was another stabbing attack in New York City caught on video. Surveillance video captured the moment a man walked into a deli in Brooklyn and repeatedly stabbed a patron, who he accused of staring at him.

(Content Warning: Extremely graphic images):

