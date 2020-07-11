http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/4ac5N8aQHZ0/506890-sessions-hits-back-at-trump-days-ahead-of-alabama-senate-runoff

Former Attorney General Jeff SessionsJefferson (Jeff) Beauregard Sessions Senate outlook slides for GOP Supreme Court blocks order that relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama Justice Dept. considering replacing outgoing US attorney in Brooklyn with Barr deputy: report MORE hit back at President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: ‘The most corrupt president in history’ Trump confirms 2018 US cyberattack on Russian troll farm Trump tweets his support for Goya Foods amid boycott MORE on Saturday after the president endorsed his rival in the Alabama Senate runoff just days before the contest.

Sessions’s rebuke came after Trump called for Alabamians to vote for Tommy Tuberville, calling the former coach a “winner” and Sessions a “disaster who has let us all down.”

“I’ve taken the road less travelled. Not sought fame or fortune. My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults. Your scandal ridden candidate is too cowardly to debate. As you know, Alabama does not take orders from Washington,” Sessions fired back.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve taken the road less travelled. Not sought fame or fortune. My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults. Your scandal ridden candidate is too cowardly to debate. As you know, Alabama does not take orders from Washington. https://t.co/1I6ROih43E — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) July 11, 2020

Sessions, who represented Alabama in the Senate for 20 years before becoming attorney general, appeared to be referring to the 2017 special Senate election to replace him when Trump backed Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeThe biggest political upsets of the decade State ‘certificate of need’ laws need to go GOP frets over nightmare scenario for Senate primaries MORE, who later lost in the GOP primary to Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreJudge allows Roy Moore lawsuit over Sacha Baron Cohen prank to proceed Senate outlook slides for GOP Trump to hold rally in Sessions’s hometown for opponent in Senate runoff: report MORE. Moore, who later garnered Trump’s endorsement in the general election, ultimately was defeated by Democrat Doug Jones after facing a string of sexual misconduct allegations.

Sessions has repeatedly faced Trump’s ire during the campaign for his decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling, a move that the president and his allies claim led to the appointment of Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE as special counsel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!” Trump tweeted in May.

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Tuberville has made hay out of the issue, accusing Sessions of betraying the president in several campaign ads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sessions has defended himself, saying that he was forced to recuse himself due to his involvement in Trump’s 2016 campaign and that he remains a loyal supporter of the White House’s agenda.

“Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do,” Sessions said in May.

Polls show Sessions trailing Tuberville heading into the Tuesday runoff, with the victor running against Jones, widely considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents up for reelection this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

