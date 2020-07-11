https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/showdown-traitor-sessions-hits-back-president-trump-ahead-alabama-senate-runoff/

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions hit back at President Trump on Saturday just days ahead of the Alabama senate runoff.

After recusing himself like a coward and allowing Rosenstein and Mueller to hijack the Justice Department for two years – which ended in a bloodbath of Trump associates, Sessions continues to attack President Trump.

Trump on Saturday morning blasted AWOL Jeff Sessions: Big Senate Race in Alabama on Tuesday. Vote for Tommy Tuberville, he is a winner who will never let you down. Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down. We don’t want him back in Washington!

Big Senate Race in Alabama on Tuesday. Vote for @TTuberville, he is a winner who will never let you down. Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down. We don’t want him back in Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

TRENDING: WOW! NBC Guest Doctor Who Was Suffering from Coronavirus in Hospital in TV Interviews — NEVER HAD CORONAVIRUS! (VIDEO)

Sessions hit back Saturday: I’ve taken the road less travelled. Not sought fame or fortune. My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults. Your scandal ridden candidate is too cowardly to debate. As you know, Alabama does not take orders from Washington.

I’ve taken the road less travelled. Not sought fame or fortune. My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults. Your scandal ridden candidate is too cowardly to debate. As you know, Alabama does not take orders from Washington. https://t.co/1I6ROih43E — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) July 11, 2020

Sessions cited the wrong law when he recused himself from the Russia investigation and all things Hillary Clinton the first day on the job as US Attorney General.

President Trump has repeatedly hammered Sessions for recusing himself and allowing the fraudulent Mueller scam to begin.

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

