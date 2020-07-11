https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/spacex-starlink-launch-weather/2020/07/11/id/976706

Another planned launch of SpaceX has been scrubbed against Saturday amid weather delays, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

SpaceX tweeted:

“Standing down from today’s mission due to weather; proceeding through the countdown until T-1 minute for data collection. Will announce a new target launch date once confirmed on the Range.”

The Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center has been planned for 10:54 a.m. ET. the launch has been put off multiple times since June, according to the report.

It is to be the 10th SpaceX mission to put internet-providing satellites into space, bringing it close to 600 active satellites, per the Sentinel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

