https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/st-louis-circuit-attorney-kim-gardner-long-history-outlandish-behavior-dangerous-policies-started-harassing-mccloskeys/

Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States for several years now. Several of his candidates are already in office creating havoc.

In St. Louis City George Soros was Kim Gardner’s biggest donor in her race for Circuit Attorney.

Soros funded PAC even released an ad in support of this far left and unqualified nutcase.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: WOW! NBC Guest Doctor Who Was Suffering from Coronavirus in Hospital in TV Interviews — NEVER HAD CORONAVIRUS! (VIDEO)

Kim Gardner may be the most radical Soros-funded Circuit Attorney in the nation today.



Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she was hired. And this is a Democrat dominated office!

In August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list.”

Gardner did not tell the officers what they did to get on her list but they were being censored.

Gardner refused to charge a drug dealer who was found with 1,000 opiate pills and 30,000 in cash because she didn’t like the cop involved.–

And Gardner refused to charge the killer of a 7-year-old child despite a suspect’s confession —

Kim Gardner dropped the case against a suspect who shot another man in a traffic dispute in broad daylight.

Kim Gardner released all rioters and looters from jail without charges in the recent St. Louis Black Lives Matter riots.

Kim Gardner was even caught on video lying about being harassed during a traffic stop!

Kim Gardner withheld evidence in the hoax attack on Governor Eric Greitens that got him removed from office.

And last night Kim Gardner issued a search warrant to harass the St. Louis couple who defended their home on a private street from hundreds of far left activists.

But Kim Gardner is the real victim here.

In January Kim Gardner filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against several St. Louis City officials accusing them of of a racist conspiracy to force her from office.

This woman is bitter and insane.

And now she’s harassing home owners for defending their property.

What a train wreck.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

