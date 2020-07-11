https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/steve-bannon-experts-china-coronavirus-lab-virus-started-defected-west/

President Trump’s former White House Strategist, Steve Bannon, broke the news this afternoon that scientists from the Chinese Institute of Technology in Wuhan have defected to the West with information on China’s actions related to the coronavirus.

The Daily Mail reported today:

Experts from the Chinese laboratory at the centre of global suspicion over the coronavirus pandemic have ‘defected’ and are in the hands of Western intelligence, the architect of Donald Trump’s presidential victory claimed last night. Steve Bannon, who was Trump’s White House chief strategist and retains close links to the administration, told The Mail on Sunday that spies were building a case against Beijing on the basis that the global pandemic had been caused by a leak from the Institute of Virology in Wuhan and that the subsequent cover-up had amounted to ‘pre-meditated murder’. TRENDING: WOW! NBC Guest Doctor Who Was Suffering from Coronavirus in Hospital in TV Interviews — NEVER HAD CORONAVIRUS! (VIDEO) In an exclusive interview, Mr Bannon also urged Boris Johnson to scrap plans to allow the Chinese communications firm Huawei to play a role in the UK’s new 5G network.

Bannon continued:

His [Bannon’s] incendiary claims about the source of the virus, which has so far claimed more than 560,000 lives worldwide, came as Western governments gather growing evidence to challenge Beijing’s original claim that the infection first spread from a market. Even the Chinese government’s own Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recently admitted that the virus had been brought in to the market, rather than originating there.

Bannon’s comments are consistent with our reporting on the origin of the coronavirus. We first mentioned China’s Dr. Shi Zhengli who oversaw the Wuhan Institute of Virology weeks ago on April 9th, long before other news publications. About a week after our first post, Dr. Shi’s name was finally breaking into the mainstream media reports. Professor Shi Zhengli was even discussed on Tucker Carlson’s show as well.

Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team that worked on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky. After the US research project was shut down, Dr. Shi continued her coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.

We wrote in April, after the work stopped in the US, the Chinese moved forward with the project and ran research and development in Wuhan at the Wuhan Virology Center. From Shi Zhengli’s papers and resume, it is clear that they successfully isolated the virus in the lab and were actively experimenting with species <-> specie transmission.

It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.

This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate bat soup. We’ve provided much information since then showing the China coronavirus was not a random event that occurred in the Wuhan wet market.

Perhaps we will soon see what really happened in China related to the coronavirus.

