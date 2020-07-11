https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/texas-emergency-chief-advises-residents-wear-mask-times-even-home-video/

Chief Nim Kidd

The Texas Emergency Management Division is advising residents to wear a mask at all times, even at home!

Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division Emergency Management appeared on WOAI-TV this week and advised people to mask up in their own homes.

“We still need people to wear the mask out in public, we still need people to keep social distance and isolation,” Kidd said. “Ryan, the one thing I want to try to get across today is we need to do that when we’re in our homes also.

“As you know, I’m a life-long San Antonian, grew up there, worked there for many years and I know how many multi-generational families that we have. While we believe the community is doing a great job of following the rules when they are outside the home, we really need to be thinking about doing the same thing when we’re inside the home.”

There is no science behind wearing a face mask, but Nim Kidd had a doom and gloom message for Texans:

“Remember when we had to put out the ‘click it or ticket” in order to get people to wear seat belts? “Now should we look at ‘mask it or casket?’” he said.

Four months ago in March we were told to shelter-in-place for a couple weeks: ’15 days to slow the spread’ of COVID.

Now it’s July and government officials are telling American citizens to stay home and wear a mask over a virus with a 99%+ survival rate.

WATCH:

[embedded content]