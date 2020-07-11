http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/F3pHRkY-Rnw/the-power-line-show-ep-199-the-three-whisky-happy-hour-flight-2.php

I’m back today with “Lucretia” for another “Three Whisky Happy Hour” to end the week, dishing out a sweet Irish whisky to go with our idea for the attack ad we hope the Trump campaign will run against the Democrats; a mild American bourbon whisky for the uneven Harper’s magazine statement opposing “cancel culture;” and a bracing peaty/smoky Scotch whisky to ponder the question of whether universities have passed the point of no return, such that conservatives ought to give up trying to reform them and now seek simply to destroy them instead, as Arthur Milikh argued a few months ago in National Affairs.

We take up these subjects, and our whiskys, in the proper way, which is neat, of course. Cheers!

You know what to do now: listen here, or download from our hosts at Ricochet, or from your favorite podcast platform.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/07/Ep-199-71120-12.10-PM.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

