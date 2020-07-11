https://www.theblaze.com/news/charles-barkley-nba-woke-circus

Basketball legend Charles Barkley is speaking out about the sports world’s decision to go woke.

As TheBlaze reported, for example, the NBA will allow players to display social justice messages on their jerseys once the season resumes later this month. Additionally, the phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be plastered on NBA courts.

Meanwhile, the NFL has said it was “wrong” to oppose national anthem protests.



Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images



But according to Barkley, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, sports leagues are turning their games into a woke “circus.”

“My concern is turning this into a circus instead of trying to do some good stuff,” Barkley told CNBC’s “Power Lunch.”

Barkley explained that players should focus their energy on making real, lasting change — not on social justice messages and who is kneeling during the national anthem.

“We need police reform, we need prison reform,” Barkley said.

In fact, the former basketball MVP said sports leagues may face backlash from fans who look to sports for a reprieve from the stress of life — not to be lectured about politics.

“The last thing they want to do is turn on the television and hear arguments all the time. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the public react,” Barkley said.

Barkley’s comments are sure to incite backlash — which would not be new for the 11-time NBA all-star.

In 2017, Barkley was heavily criticized for refusing to outright condemn Confederate statues, instead urging activists to focus on reforming the black community.

