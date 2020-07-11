https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/three-churches-burned-just-24-hours-wouldnt-know-watch-national-news/

A fire destroyed Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Elkmont, Alabama Friday night.

On Saturday a man drove into a church in Ocala, Florida, before lighting it on fire.

Next, a fire destroyed the roof of 249-Year-Old San Gabriel Mission Church in California.

Despite three churches burning across the country in just over 24 hours, you’re unlikely to have heard about it if you are only following mainstream media. It is highly unlikely that there would have been this kind of silence if the arsonists were right-wing or if they the places of worship been any other religion.

THREE churches burned today

Alabama

Florida

California pic.twitter.com/b5TfLuCt4W — (@AntebellumLucid) July 11, 2020

In Alabama, it took five different fire departments working together to put the massive blaze out.

“Elkmont firefighter Susan Pylant says they got the call right before 6 p.m.,” local station WAFF reports. “Pylant said she believes the the middle section where the most damage is was the sanctuary. She said the building is a total loss.”

A fire destroyed Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Elkmont, Alabama Friday night… thankfully, no one was inside or hurt. Church hasn’t had services since the beginning of the coronavirus. Cause of the fire is unknown. Sheriff’s Office investigating. https://t.co/kRwUlq0vnx — Nick (@PoliticalShort) July 11, 2020

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of Saturday evening.

The next morning, flames engulfed California’s San Gabriel Mission Church, founded in 1771, just one week after the Father Serra statue was removed from the property due to far-left activists.

Fire rips through and destroys San Gabriel Mission one week after The Father Serra statue was removed from the property. An investigation is underway by ATF and arson investigators. fire touched everything in the building except for the altar.#FatherSerra #SanGabrielMission pic.twitter.com/ZUUYdNxHPF — Tommy Harris Jr. Photog @KCBS @KCAL @CBSNEWSPATH (@pictureman415) July 11, 2020

The San Gabriel mission is on fire! pic.twitter.com/I9UzEQ5uNr — S.L (@StephLittle) July 11, 2020

Again, authorities have not yet determined what may have caused the blaze.

In Florida, a man named Steven Anthony Shields has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into the lobby of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, lighting it on fire, then leading officers on a high speed chase before being apprehended. He got out of the vehicle, threw a device into the main area of the building, and a fire started. Police have not publicly explained what exactly the device was.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Facebook that no serious injuries were reported. Photos shared by the office show extensive and severe damage to the church, however.

**UPDATE**Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 6455… Posted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 11, 2020

“Shields has been charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, evidencing prejudice, a First-Degree Felony; one count of Arson to a Structure (where persons are normally present and which the Defendant had reasonable grounds to believe to be occupied by a human being), evidencing prejudice, a Life Felony; one count of Burglary of an Occupied Structure (with intent to commit a forcible felony, with assault while armed, using a motor vehicle as an instrumentality, and causing damage to the structure in excess of $1,000), while evidencing prejudice, a Life Felony; and one count of Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude. He is being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on Facebook.

