https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/trudeau-investigation-questionable-charity-deal/

(CBC) The opposition Conservatives are calling for a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ties to the WE Charity after the federal government handed the organization a $900 million sole-sourced contract.

The call comes a day after CBC News and Canadaland reported that, despite initial claims, WE had financial dealings with some of Trudeau’s family members, most notably his mother Margaret and brother Alexandre.

WE and its affiliates paid out some $300,000 in speaking fees to the two through the Speakers’ Spotlight Bureau over the last four years.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

