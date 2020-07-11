https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-rogerstone-commutation/2020/07/11/id/976702

President Donald Trump tweeted a defense of his commutation of the prison sentence of his longtime ally and 2016 campaign adviser Roger Stone, calling him the target of a “witch hunt.”

“Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place. It is the other side that are criminals, including the fact that Biden and Obama illegally spied on my campaign – AND GOT CAUGHT!” Trump tweeted.

On Friday night, the White House announced that Trump had granted clemency for Stone who received a sentence of more than three years in prison following the Russian probe conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Donald Trump has abandoned the rule of law and made a mockery of our democracy. He truly is the most corrupt president in history,” Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted.

Stone was convicted for seven felonies that included lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Friday called the commutation “offensive.”

“President Trump has engaged in countless acts that are both self-serving and destructive to our democracy while in office, but commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a crony who lied and obstructed our investigation to protect Trump himself, is among the most offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice,” Schiff said in a statement.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on the other hand, supported the commutation, calling Stone’s conviction “overzealous.”

“Roger Stone’s prosecution by overzealous Special Counsel prosecutors was an outgrowth of the Obama-Biden misconduct. Like every president, President Trump has the constitutional right to commute sentences where he believes it serves the interests of fairness and justice,” Jordan tweeted.

