President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that Kanye West — who says he plans to launch a late bid for the White House — could siphon off votes from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a tweet, Trump reposted a link to remarks from David Harris Jr., a member of the Trump campaign’s Black Voices for Trump advisory board.

“I think that if anything, it’s more strategic and maybe trying to get some black votes that would have voted voted for Biden to actually vote for Kanye,” Harris told Just The News.

Trump weighed in: “That shouldn’t be hard. Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people!”

West said he had broken with Trump when he announced his presidential bid during an interview with Forbes, telling the news outlet he is “taking the red hat off.”

He also dismissed the idea that by running he would split the Democratic vote, saying the suggestion was “a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote.”

Trump, meanwhile, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday that West “is always going to be for us, and his wife [Kim Kardashian West] is going to be for us.”

