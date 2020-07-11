https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506918-trump-wears-mask-during-visit-to-walter-reed

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: ‘The most corrupt president in history’ Trump confirms 2018 US cyberattack on Russian troll farm Trump tweets his support for Goya Foods amid boycott MORE wore a mask during his visit to Walter Reed hospital on Saturday, marking the first time he has done so in front of cameras.

Trump visited the medical center in Maryland to meet with wounded soldiers and health care staff who have been caring for COVID-19 patients.

#BREAKING: President Trump visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/uZOzM4Lpvs — The Hill (@thehill) July 11, 2020

The president, who has been reluctant to wear a mask in public, indicated earlier in the week he would do so at Walter Reed.

