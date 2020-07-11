https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/turkeys-president-erdogan-announces-turkeys-greatest-cathedral-hagia-sophia-will-turned-mosque/

Turkey is once again on its way to becoming a radical Islamist state. The Hagia Sophia was built by Christians and was an Eastern Orthodox Cathedral from 537 until 1453 until Muslims conquered Constantinople changed its name to Istanbul and turned the historic cathedral into a mosque.

For the past eighty years Hagia Sophia has been a museum. But, that was before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came into power.

On Friday Erdogan announced the Hagia Sophia would be reopened for Muslim worship.

The Hagia Sophia — Greek for “Holy Wisdom” — was for nearly one thousand years Christianity’s greatest cathedral.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that the Hagia Sophia, one of the architectural wonders of the world, would be reopened for Muslim worship as a mosque, sparking fury in the Christian community and neighbouring Greece. His declaration came after a top Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Byzantine monument’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. In an address to the nation, Erdogan said the first Muslim prayers at the Hagia Sophia would be performed on July 24. “God willing, we will perform Friday prayers all together on July 24 and reopen Hagia Sophia to worshipping,” he said, assuring that it would open its door to all, including non-Muslims.

The head of the World Council of Churches wrote a letter to Erdogan expressing his dismay over Turkey’s decision to reestablish a mosque at the site.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about this famous landmark back in 2013.

The Middle East Forum reported, via Religion of Peace:

Why does the fate of an old building matter? Because Hagia Sophia — Greek for “Holy Wisdom” — was for some thousand years Christianity’s greatest cathedral. Built in 537 A.D. in Constantinople, the heart of the Christian empire, it was also a stalwart symbol of defiance against an ever encroaching Islam from the east. After parrying centuries of jihadi thrusts, Constantinople was finally sacked by Ottoman Turks in 1453. Its crosses desecrated and icons defaced, Hagia Sophia — as well as thousands of other churches — was immediately converted into a mosque, the tall minarets of Islam surrounding it in triumph. Then, after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire, as part of several reforms, secularist Ataturktransformed Hagia Sophia into a “neutral” museum in 1934 — a gesture of goodwill to a then-triumphant West from a then-crestfallen Turkey. Thus the fate of this ancient building is full of portents. And according to Hurriyet Daily News, “A parliamentary commission is considering an application by citizens to turn the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque…. A survey conducted with 401 people was attached to the application, in which more than 97 percent of interviewees requested the transformation of the ancient building into a mosque and afterwards for it to be reopened for Muslim worship.” Even lesser known is the fact that other historic churches are currently being transformed into mosques, such as a 13thcentury church building — also named Hagia Sophia — in Trabzon. After the Islamic conquest, it was turned into a mosque. But because of its “great historical and cultural significance” for Christians, it too, during Turkey’s secular age, was turned into a museum and its frescoes restored. Yet local authorities recently decreed that its Christian frescoes would again be covered and the church/museum turned into a mosque. Similarly, the 5th century Studios Monastery, dedicated to St. John the Baptist, is set to become an active mosque. And the existence of the oldest functioning Christian monastery in the world, 5thcentury Mor Gabriel Monastery, is at risk.

