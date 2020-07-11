https://www.dailywire.com/news/unprecedented-historic-corruption-romney-hammers-trump-over-roger-stone-decision

On Saturday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) sent out a tweet condemning President Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” Romney wrote.

In November 2019, Stone was “found guilty of obstruction of a congressional investigation, five counts of making false statements to Congress, and tampering with a witness,” according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

In February, reports CNBC, Stone was sentenced to “40 months in prison … two years of supervised release,” and “250 hours of community service.” He was also reportedly given a hefty fine.

However, the White House released a statement on Friday announcing that President Trump was commuting Stone’s prison sentence only days before he was set to begin serving it.

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency. There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia,” the statement reads. “Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election. The collusion delusion spawned endless and farcical investigations, conducted at great taxpayer expense, looking for evidence that did not exist. As it became clear that these witch hunts would never bear fruit, the Special Counsel’s Office resorted to process-based charges leveled at high-profile people in an attempt to manufacture the false impression of criminality lurking below the surface.”

The statement later claims that because the Mueller team couldn’t find “evidence” of collusion with Russia, they “charged him [Stone] for his conduct during their investigation.”

Mr. Stone was charged by the same prosecutors from the Mueller Investigation tasked with finding evidence of collusion with Russia. Because no such evidence exists, however, they could not charge him for any collusion-related crime. Instead, they charged him for his conduct during their investigation. The simple fact is that if the Special Counsel had not been pursuing an absolutely baseless investigation, Mr. Stone would not be facing time in prison.

“Mr. Stone would be put at serious medical risk in prison. He has appealed his conviction and is seeking a new trial,” the statement adds.

Senator Romney’s tweet has more than 426,000 “likes” and has been retweeted approximately 129,000 times as of publication.

The response to the senator’s condemnation of Trump’s decision has been decidedly mixed.

User @BryanDavis2014 wrote: “Unprecedented. A RINO of RINO’s [sic].”

“Oh shut up Mitt. You’re so bitter that you’ll never be President,” wrote director/producer Robby Starbuck.

Writer Charlotte Clymer was more pointed, demanding further action from Romney: “Talk is cheap, Senator Romney. You have the power to do something about it, so what are you gonna do?”

“Thank you for your patriotism, Sir,” wrote actress and activist Alyssa Milano.

