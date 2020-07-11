https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/virginia-state-board-unanimously-approves-removing-downtown-richmond-robert-e-lee-statue/

A Virginia state review board has unanimously approved removing a statue of Robert E. Lee from downtown Richmond.

The left has been on a mission to tear down statues and monuments by holding historic figures to modern “woke” standards.

The Hill reports that “the plan still hinges on a court’s review of Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) power to remove the monument, though aides to Northam have said he’s determined to remove the statue.”

“The governor is committed to the removal of this statue,” Joe Damico, director of the Virginia Department of General Services, told the Art and Architectural Review Board on Friday. “From my perspective, as soon as the lawsuit is settled and the way is clear, we will work very quickly to remove the statue from the pedestal.”

The pedestal has been completely vandalized since the race riots that swept the nation.

The statue is a national historic landmark and was installed in 1890.

Following the conclusion of the Civil War, in 1865, Lee became president of Washington College in Virginia and supported reconciliation between North and South.

