http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-aoVUznj4TQ/warrant-served-on-the-mccloskeys.php

According to this report, law enforcement officials in St. Louis served a warrant on Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple that brandished guns when an angry mob trespassed on their property and allegedly threatened them with violence. St. Louis police officers reportedly executed a search warrant and seized the rifle Mark McCloskey held during his confrontation with the mob.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon had this to say about the search and seizure:

Missouri is a Castle Doctrine state, permitted among the broadest latitudes of any state in using even deadly force to protect yourself or your property. This couple used NO force, despite the imminent threat from a trespassing mob. The seizure of weapons is government overreach.

I’ll say.

The Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kimberly Gardner, seems to be serious about prosecuting the McCloskeys. She claimed that the McCloskey’s defense of their property was a “violent assault” and said that authorities “will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable.”

She means white people who defend their property without resorting to actual violence. She does not mean the people who trespass on their property and terrorize them.

Nor does she mean rioters. She had all 36 of those arrested during recent St. Louis riots released.

The threat to liberty here is obvious. Apparently in St. Louis, a mob can terrorize citizens on their own property. If citizens try to deter the mob, the local government jumps in to persecute (and maybe prosecute) them, even if they don’t use force. In addition, by confiscating the weapons, the city can leave citizens defenseless if the mob returns.

This smacks of local government working hand-in-glove with thugs to injure or ruin citizens who simply want to be left alone. Expect the flight from our cities to proceed apace.

BY THE WAY: Gardner is a crook. In 2019, she admitted to repeat campaign finance violations dating back to her time as a Missouri State Legislator. These violations included using campaign donations to pay for a private apartment.

Moreover, the Circuit Attorney’s Office has experienced a more than 100 percent turnover rate in staff since Gardner took office in 2017. More than 65 attorneys with a combined experience of over 460 years in prosecutorial experience have departed during this three-and-half year period.

It’s difficult to imagine any serious, self-respecting prosecutor working for Kimberly Gardner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

