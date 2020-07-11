https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-goya-ceo-wont-cave-to-left-wing-boycott-im-not-apologizing-for-trump-praise

On Friday morning, Goya CEO Bob Unanue said he will not be apologizing over his praise of President Donald Trump, which triggered left-wing calls to boycott the businessman’s products.

“Are you getting a boycott?” Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked Unanue. “That’s I heard, because you had the audacity to show up at the president’s invitation and say some positive things about him?”

“Yes, and it’s oppression of speech,” blasted the CEO (video below).

Unanue was recently part of a Hispanic prosperity initiative launched by the Trump administration, this past week.

“You’re allowed to talk good or talk praise to one president but you’re not — when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, all the sudden that’s not acceptable,” Unanue continued, who has also worked with former President Barack Obama.

“I’m not apologizing for saying,” he said. “If you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘No I’m sorry, I’m busy, no thank you?’ I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

Unanue was blasted by left-wing elected Democrats and liberal activists after he thanked Trump for his leadership during a Rose Garden speech on Thursday.

“We are all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” he said. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

Unanue was part of Trump’s White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

“The success of Hispanic Americans is integral to the economic future of our country,” said a press release from the White House regarding the executive action. “As more than 60 million Hispanics live in the United States today, Hispanics are the largest minority group in the country. Hispanics are also the Nation’s youngest major racial or ethnic group. Generations of Hispanics constituting different backgrounds and cultures have contributed to building a strong and prosperous America. Their collective contributions continue a legacy of inspiration that is a cherished part of the American experience.”

“While we celebrate the many ways Hispanic Americans have contributed to our Nation, we also recognize that they face challenges in accessing educational and economic opportunities,” the release added. “In the last 3 years, my Administration has supported school choice, Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and new career pathways, including apprenticeships and work-based learning initiatives, because quality education options offering multiple pathways to economic success are critical to developing our Nation’s potential for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The statement noted that the Trump administration “has also supported investment in economically distressed communities, including through Opportunity Zones, and economic opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses,” and will continue to do so with the appointed commission.

For the president’s part, he responded to the boycott calls by reiterating his support for the company, posting an image on Sunday that simply said, “I [love] Goya.”

