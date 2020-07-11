https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/young-white-mother-killed-black-lives-matter-mob-allegedly-saying-lives-matter-national-media-fully-ignores/

A 24-year-old mother was killed by a Black Lives Matter mob in Indianapolis last week, allegedly for saying “All Lives Matter.”

Unlike Charlottesville, or any violence from the right, this killing was reported so quietly that barely anyone even noticed.

Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot and killed following an altercation with Black Lives Matter thugs who were upset that she and her fiance had said “All Lives Matter” last Sunday.

“According to the victim’s family, the shooting started with an argument over Black Lives Matter and language. Eventually the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away,” Fox 59 reports.

“It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot,” the victim’s fiancé Jose Ramirez told the station.

Her grandfather posted on Facebook that “multiple black assailants” shot her in the head.

Whitaker leaves behind a three year old son.

“She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez says that the hardest part has been explaining to her son Greyson that his mother will not be coming back.

“It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you mom,’” said Ramirez.

A white woman w/ her fiance argued with blm supporters over it (allegedly said all lives matter) The argument ended, blm supporters supposedly left, and as the couple continued on their way, they got ambushed by them & the woman was killed#BlmTerrorismhttps://t.co/mlDfcX0ZUL — Magane (@MaganeMeow) July 12, 2020 “We’re going through a lot. The 3-year-old boy doesn’t even understand really,” said Ramirez. “I just want justice for Jessica and her son and her family.” Police are still looking for suspects and have released a video from the area of the murder. [embedded content] [embedded content] Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). A GoFundMe has been launched to help pay for her funeral and take care of her young son.

