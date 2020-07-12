http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6YJXcUDTLSQ/florida-coronavirus-case-record-2991255d-5b29-42e0-9c67-39b26c1e541c.html

Florida reported 15,299 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday — a new single-day record for any state, according to its health department.

The big picture: The figure shatters both Florida’s previous record of 11,458 new cases and the single-state record of 11,694 set by California last week, according to AP. It also surpasses New York’s daily peak of 11,571 new cases in April, and comes just a day after Disney World reopened in Orlando.

Worth noting: More than a dozen states have reported new highs for daily case numbers this week.

The country’s alarming rise in cases isn’t just due to increased testing — particularly where the number of cases has grown fastest over the last month, Axios’ Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

