NYPD officials are searching for a suspect who stabbed two people on a subway train in Queens, which was captured on video.

Chief Edward Delatorre, the NYPD Chief of Transit, described the stabbing as “heinous and unprovoked.”

“The suspect was arrested moments later, charged with multiple counts of felony assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, and is currently awaiting prosecution,” Delatorre wrote on Twitter on July 10.

A heinous and unprovoked attack- The suspect was arrested moments later, charged with multiple counts of felony assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, and is currently awaiting prosecution

A video of the incident was uploaded on Twitter showing a black male attacking several people with a small knife. It’s not exactly clear when the assault took place.

Authorities told the New York Post and other news outlets that the suspect, Patrick Chambers, 46, shouted at two older men: “Why aren’t you home with your kids?”

He was arrested on July 5. The incident occurred on the 7 train near Sunnyside, Queens.

The victims were taken to nearby Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition before they were released, officials said.

According to the New York Daily News, the two victims were aged 71 and 73.

The incident prompted people to question the safety of New York City amid a crime wave following Black Lives Matter protests and calls to defund the police.

“Guess it’s no longer safe to ride the subway in NYC and I’m not referring to COVID,” Manhattan Republican Party Chair Andrea Catsimatidis posted on Twitter.

