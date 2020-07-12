https://www.theepochtimes.com/47-shot-7-dead-over-the-weekend-across-chicago-police_3421362.html

Seven people are dead and at least 40 people have been shot in incidents across Chicago over the weekend, Chicago police said on Sunday.

The latest shooting left a 14-year-old injured in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. The teen was standing in an alley at 2:55 a.m. when someone opened fire, police told ABC7.

On Friday evening, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on Chicago’s South Side, officials said. The teen was identified as Terrance Malden, whose family members said was standing in the street when someone inside a light-colored vehicle opened fire, striking him in the back.

His family members suggested there is hypocrisy over the lack of outrage over the teen’s death.

“I’m sick of it. I’m tired of it. We talk about Black Lives Matter, but I’m sick and tired of what’s going on in these streets,” said Erikka Gordon, Malden’s aunt, according to ABC7.

Detectives also said they are investigating several more citywide shootings, including one in the Avalon Park area where three women were shot. One of the women died at the hospital, authorities told CBS Chicago, adding that the other two women, both 28, were taken to a nearby hospital and are in fair condition.

Chicago police investigate the scene where a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago, Ill., on July 4, 2020. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

In the most recent fatal shooting on Sunday, police stated that five people were shot in North Lawndale. A 52-year-old man was shot in the neck during the incident, and he died at the scene.

The victims are believed to have been in an argument with several men before the shooting. At least two individuals started opening fire, police told local news outlets.

No suspects have been taken into custody or identified, officials told the outlets.

Good Kids Mad City organized a “love march” in the wake of the recent violence plaguing the city, which has claimed the lives of several children.

“There’s not enough graduations, weddings, baby showers,” march organizer Nita Tennyson, 22, told the outlet. “It’s funerals and urns. That’s all I’ve been to in the past four years. And I ended up losing one of my friends this weekend. And I wanted to do the march because it’s enough.”

Two marches are being planned for Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood and at 4 p.m. in the South Shore area.

During the Fourth of July weekend, 87 people were shot, including 17 fatally, across Chicago, police said. Thirteen of those who were shot were minors.

