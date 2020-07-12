http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/FSqFdwFEDxU/a-new-low-in-trump-derangement.php

I know, we reached absolute zero in TDS a long time ago. How can things possibly get worse? I don’t know, but USA Today is trying, via, perhaps, the dumbest “fact check” in history:

Clarification: The claim that Trump 2020 has put out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle and is being criticized for it is true. Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

There’s an old saying, He whom the gods would destroy, they first make stupid. Isn’t that how it goes? If not, it should be. Apparently it had to be pointed out to people at USA Today that the eagle is an American symbol. Napoleonic, too, of course, but the American connection is the relevant one. USA Today’s stupidity might be equaled, but it never will be surpassed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

