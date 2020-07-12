https://www.dailywire.com/news/ann-coulter-calls-mitch-mcconnell-broken-down-old-man-calls-for-his-defeat-in-november

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter is so mad she’s backing a Democrat.

Coulter was a “super-Trumper,” even penning a book titled “In Trump We Trust.” But she says she’s lost all faith in the president, calling him a “moron” and a “blithering idiot.”

And now, she’s going after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the GOP leader of the Senate. She wants McConnell to lose in November to Democratic opponent Amy McGrath, who recently won the party’s nomination after a tight race.

“The lovely Amy McGrath is a Marine Corps veteran. The average donation to her campaign is $36. Mitch McConnell is a broken-down old man owed [sic] by cheap labor lobbyists,” she wrote on Twitter, referencing McConnell’s support for some pro-immigration measures. She added “#DefeatMcConnell.”

The lovely Amy McGrath is a Marine Corps veteran. The average donation to her campaign is $36. Mitch McConnell is a broken-down old man owed by cheap labor lobbyists.#DefeatMcConnell — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2020

“Mitch McConnell is running this year in a CLOSE ELECTION,” she also wrote. “If we do not teach these betraying RINOs a lesson, we will be Charlie Brown with the football for our remaining time on earth. KENTUCKIANS: STAY HOME ON NOV 3!”

Mitch McConnell is running this year in a CLOSE ELECTION. If we do not teach these betraying RINOs a lesson, we will be Charlie Brown with the football for our remaining time on earth. KENTUCKIANS: STAY HOME ON NOV 3! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2020

Coulter also blasted a GOP group affiliated with McConnell that has been running ads to stop Kris Kobach, a Republican, in the Kansas Senate primary. Kobach is one of several candidates running in the Aug. 4 primary for the seat currently held by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts, but “opponents believe Kobach is a liability due to his views and past record, including a failed 2018 campaign for governor, and would leave the seat vulnerable to being flipped by Democrats in November,” Newsweek reports.

“The latest National Republican Senatorial Committee shows the MAGA candidate, Kris Kobach, beating the open borders candidate, Roger Marshall,” she wrote. “So Mitch McConnell zoomed in with millions in dollars of ads DEFAMING Kobach as a ‘white supremacist.’”

Then she yelled: “PLEASE REPUBLICANS, VOTE AGAINST MCCONNELL AND NEVER GIVE HIM ANOTHER DIME.”

The latest National Republican Senatorial Committee shows the MAGA candidate, Kris Kobach, beating the open borders candidate, Roger Marshall. So Mitch McConnell zoomed in with millions in dollars of ads DEFAMING Kobach as a “white supremacist.”#DefeatMcConnell — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 10, 2020

Along with her friend Matt Drudge — who has turned against Trump in recent months — Coulter is clearly angered about the president’s inability to deliver on his border policy.

Her sudden change prompted Forbes to publish an article headlined, “Ann Coulter Endorsed A Democrat Over Mitch McConnell — Has The GOP Meltdown Begun?”

Twitter lit up following Coulter’s Tweets, with many followers expressing shock at the conservative commentator’s uncharacteristic endorsement. Some comments questioned if her account had been hacked, while others bewilderingly welcomed her opposition to the Republican leader that has drawn the ire of Democrats for years. Many who have demonized Coulter for her various conservative and far-right positions, were at great pains to agree with her. In many ways, however, Coulter’s stunning Tweets aren’t all that surprising given the deepening divide in the GOP as conservative leaders and commentators begin to wonder what a post-Trump Republican party would look like. With President Trump trailing former vice-president Joe Biden in most polls, many GOP insiders are openly speculating whether the President has a meaningful chance to win reelection. As a result, the race for the future of the Republican party is already be getting a head start in advance of the November election.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

