Once a supporter of President Donald Trump and now a critic, author and activist Ann Coulter is now disparaging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and backing his Democrat opponent Amy McGrath.

Coulter tweeted Friday:

“Please Republicans, vote against McConnell and never give him another dime.”

She tweeted she would prefer Kentucky Republicans to either vote for McGrath, or “stay home.”

“The lovely Amy McGrath is a Marine Corps veteran. The average donation to her campaign is $36. Mitch McConnell is a broken-down old man owed by cheap labor lobbyists.#DefeatMcConnell”

She added in an ensuing tweet:

“Mitch McConnell is running this year in a CLOSE ELECTION. If we do not teach these betraying RINOs a lesson, we will be Charlie Brown with the football for our remaining time on earth. KENTUCKIANS: STAY HOME ON NOV 3!”

RINO is a term denoting “Republicans in name only.” The nexus for her McConnell opposition is his reported campaign supporting opposition to Kansas GOP Senate candidate Kris Kobach.

“The latest National Republican Senatorial Committee shows the MAGA candidate, Kris Kobach, beating the open borders candidate, Roger Marshall. “So Mitch McConnell zoomed in with millions in dollars of ads DEFAMING Kobach as a ‘white supremacist.’ #DefeatMcConnell”

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is running for the seat to be vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., who is retired. It is the Senate seat some had hoped Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might leave the Trump administration to run for, because Republicans feared losing it as it seeks to hold on to a GOP majority in the Senate in 2020.

“Considering the fact that Kris Kobach managed to lose a gubernatorial election in a deep red state, it understandably creates anxiety among Republicans if he were to be the Republican nominee,” GOP pollster Whit Ayres told AP.

Kobach has maintained he would win a Senate race in the fall because Trump voters will turn out in greater numbers. He said GOP voters know he strongly opposes abortion and dismissed the nervousness among some top Republicans about him.

“The establishment wants a senator that they can control,” Kobach said. “The establishment wants to compromise.”

The GOP is spooked because the presumed Democratic nominee, Kansas City-area state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a former moderate Republican, raised nearly $3.5 million for her campaign by the end of March, more than any other candidate so far.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

