Could Goya Foods be headed toward the Chick-fil-A effect, wherein the more leftists hate it, the more conservatives buy it? That may just well be the case.

Following Goya CEO Robert Unanue’s expressed Trump support and the Left’s subsequent threats to boycott the (Hispanic-owned) company, customers have actually been buying the product as a counter-protest. This has been described as a “buy-cott.”

According to Fox Business, the “buy-cott” began when radio host Mike Opelka encouraged people on Twitter to buy up $10 worth of Goya Food products.

“My brother came up with a terrific idea and I am encouraging all to join me in purchasing $10 worth of Goya Foods products and donating them to your local food bank,” Opelka tweeted. “Let’s push a BUY-cott, not a boycott. Let’s show the #Goyaway people what compassion can do.”

The tweet received over 27,000 likes, prompting many conservative commentators to promote the campaign.

“Go out today and buy your Goya foods,” Fox News host Mark Levin tweeted.

Go out today and buy your Goya foodshttps://t.co/O9undwBG8i — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 11, 2020

“Most of these people fronting about a #GOYABOYCOTT either don’t use Goya Foods anyways [a]nd most of the ones who do will cave by #NocheBuena,” tweeted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Most of these people fronting about a #GOYABOYCOTT either don’t use @GoyaFoods anyways And most of the ones who do will cave by #NocheBuena pic.twitter.com/lKydzqpXuA — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2020

On Saturday, a GoFundMe was launched to raise money to feed the hungry using Goya Food products; it has since amassed over $43,000 dollars.

“I’m not surprised we have raised so much because people are tired of having to walk on eggshells in political discourse,” Casey Harper, who started the GoFundMe, told FOX Business. “Also, Americans are fundamentally generous people, so a chance to feed the hungry and stand up to cancel culture was an easy win.”

The controversy over Goya Foods erupted last week when CEO Robert Unanue said America is “truly blessed” to have President Trump during a Rose Garden speech about the White House’s Hispanic prosperity initiative.

“We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” he said. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

After leftists vowed to boycott his business, Unanue, who had previously worked with the Obama administration, said he will not be apologizing to the woke mob.

“You’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president but you’re not allowed — when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity, and you make a positive comment, all of the sudden that’s not acceptable,” he told Brian Kilmeade of “Fox & Friends.”

“I’m not apologizing for saying,” Unanue continued. “Especially if you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m busy, no thank you?’ I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

President Trump also responded to the boycott calls by sharing an “I Love Goya” image that has since been circulating the web.

