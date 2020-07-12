https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/bill-gates-warns-coronavirus-vaccine-going-highest-bidder/

(CNBC) — Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Saturday said that Covid-19 medication and future vaccines should be distributed to people who need them the most and not to “the highest bidder.”

“If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we’ll have a longer, more unjust deadlier pandemic,” Gates, a billionaire philanthropist, said during a remote Covid-19 conference hosted by the International AIDS Society.

“We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors,” he added.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

