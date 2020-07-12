https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-lives-matter-activists-want-to-abolish-capitalism-their-vendors-just-got-shut-down-in-black-lives-matter-plaza

In late-June, Black Lives Matter activists marched through the posh area of Beverly Hills, California, yelling, “Abolish capitalism, now!”

Black Lives Matter protesters in Beverley Hills, Cal. chant: “Abolish capitalism, now!” pic.twitter.com/RgEdMfmyA1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2020

It appears that in Washington D.C., at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, those activists are getting their wish, as a notice went out that starting Monday, no vendors, including the many vendors selling Black Lives Matter paraphernalia, would be permitted to set up shop in the area.

Justin Hinton of ABC News tweeted: “Vendors have set up shop along Black Lives Matter Plaza for what appears to be the last time. Someone with DCRA was passing out this flyer saying ‘agencies will begin active enforcement of vending regulations …’ starting Monday. There’s also a no-vending sign. @ABC7News.”

Vendors have set up shop along Black Lives Matter Plaza for what appears to be the last time. Someone with DCRA was passing out this flyer saying “agencies will begin active enforcement of vending regulations…” starting Monday. There’s also a no-vending sign @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/su7IFJh9tv — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) July 12, 2020

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs’ notice read:

Pursuant to DC DCMR Title 24 §502.1, §524.1and §524.2,the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and other District agencies will begin active enforcement of vending regulations in and around the following areas as of Monday, July 13, 2020.

The DCRA then listed the boundaries of the area in question before continuing, “Any person found vending on or after July 13, 2020, will be subject to fines/penalties in an amount up to $2,093.00.”

Some Black Lives Matter leaders have openly slammed capitalism or championed Marxism, as The Daily Wire reported in early-June:

Dr. Melina Abdullah, lead organizer of Black Lives Matter’s L.A. chapter, led call and response chants of “disrupt white capitalism,” a concept she believes is the root cause of police violence in America. Abdullah, who is also a college professor, went on to drop a string of expletives that seemingly foreshadowed what was to come after the rally would end. “F*** the police,” she shouted into the megaphone. “F*** white capitalism. F*** The Grove. F*** 3rdand Fairfax. F*** Beverly Hills.” By nightfall, stores at every shopping district Abdullah mentioned had been vandalized and looted, and several LAPD cruisers in the Fairfax District were reportedly set on fire.

Abdullah wrote in 2018:

In addition to investing in our own communities, #BlackXmas and the emerging economic empowerment work of Black Lives Matter is intended as a divestment from White corporations that contribute to the murder, death, abuse, and exploitation of Black people in real terms. We assert that White capitalism is killing our people in very real terms, most starkly through its utilization of a violent, racist, police force to protect its quest for profit. … Black people, we must be radical in our approach, daring to get to the root of it all. White capitalism requires racist, violent policing to protect it. In order to eliminate police violence, and the killings of our people at their hands, we must also target the economic systems that built it and rely on it.

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, stated of herself and co-founder Alicia Garza in 2015, “The first thing, I think, is that we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

