A freedom of information request has revealed that Jesus College at Cambridge University received £155,000 from controversial Chinese tech firm Huawei to fund a white paper.

Last October, representatives of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) linked Huawei met at the college alongside business leaders, academics, and political figures to discuss the need for “transnational governance” in developing standards for communications and technology, and that governments need to “consider differences in the normative standards accepted by different countries”.

The ensuing white paper from the symposium was in part funded by Huawei, which donated £155,000 to the college’s UK-China Global Issues Dialogue Centre, according to The Times. Huwaei was disclosed initially to be a backer of the project, but the amount of money spent by the Chinese firm was not revealed until this week.

It was also revealed under freedom of information laws that Jesus College had accepted £200,000 in September of 2018 from an agency within China’s State Council, the Communist Party’s top governing body, to help fund the establishment of the UK-China Global Issues Dialogue Centre at the college.

Jesus College received an additional £55,000 in Chinese state-backed money in order to establish a training course for bosses of Chinese state-owned companies at its China Centre, a separate entity at the college.

The director of the China Centre, Professor Peter Nolan, became Cambridge University’s first “Chong Hua” professor, after the position was reportedly established with the help of a £3.7 million donation from the daughter of the former Chinese prime minister Wen Jiabao.

In response to the revelations, Conservative MP and foreign affairs committee member Bob Seely said: “You’ve got to wonder if this money is influencing their intellectual rigour.”

Tory MP Neil O’Brien described it as “blatant corruption”, warning that “there will be more of this out there.”

Former Labour Party Transport Secretary Lord Andrew Adonis added: “Jesus College, Cambridge should not have accepted this Chinese state funding in return for this obvious endorsement.”

Jesus College denied any wrongdoing, saying the college “always upholds the principle of academic freedom when entering a partnership agreement. It was made very clear [in February] that the report was funded by Huawei, and we would like to reiterate that the company was in no way able to shape or veto the publication’s views, research findings or conclusions.”

“We are proud of our partnerships with world-leading universities and researchers here in the UK,” a Huawei spokesperson said.

In June, the Trump administration warned the British government that they were on a “slippery slope” by reportedly allowing Huawei to construct a £400 million research and development centre outside of Cambridge.

Keith Krach, the U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Economic Growth, declared that Huawei is “an extension of the Chinese government,” warning that “they are after the people and technology. They want to co-opt the researchers and talent from one of the most prestigious universities.”

