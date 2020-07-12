https://thehill.com/policy/defense/506860-congress-pulls-punches-on-russian-bounties-firestorm

Congress appears poised to do little, if anything, to pass legislation responding to intelligence indicating Russia had offered bounties for the killing of U.S. troops, despite the initial firestorm that erupted on Capitol Hill.

Democrats are continuing to press Trump administration officials for answers since news first broke that the U.S. intelligence community concluded months ago that a unit in Russia’s military intelligence agency offered payments to Taliban-linked militants to incentivize the killing of U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

A few bills have been filed in recent weeks to address the issue. In the Senate, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob MenendezRobert (Bob) MenendezKoch-backed group urges Senate to oppose ‘bailouts’ of states in new ads Thomas Kean wins GOP primary to take on Rep. Tom Malinowski Trump administration moves to formally withdraw US from WHO MORE (N.J.), proposed adding sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinTrump calls for ‘sick’ author of 2016 dossier to be jailed Trump, Johnson and Netanyahu: Western nationalism’s embattled icons Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad MORE to the annual defense policy bill.

But his amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was not one of the few that has been teed up for a vote when senators return from recess later this month, and it faces a struggle to get a vote in the Republican-controlled chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHillicon Valley: Facebook considers political ad ban | Senators raise concerns over civil rights audit | Amazon reverses on telling workers to delete TikTok Ernst: Renaming Confederate bases is the ‘right thing to do’ despite ‘heck’ from GOP Advocacy groups pressure Senate to reconvene and boost election funding MORE (R-Ky.) has said that it’s “no secret the Russians are up to no good,” but did not directly answer when asked if he would endorse new sanctions.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynDemocrats seek to tie GOP candidates to Trump, DeVos Texas lawmakers ask HHS to set up field hospital, federal resources in the state GOP senators voice confidence over uphill Senate battle MORE (R-Texas) similarly sidestepped questions about whether Congress should take new action against Russia, instead decrying leaks to the media. Pressed further, Cornyn said lawmakers should focus on protecting U.S. forces.

“We know that countries like Russia and Iran, in particular, are using proxies to attack Americans wherever they can find them,” Cornyn said. “So none of this should be a surprise to anybody who’s been paying attention. But I think we will continue to try to figure ways to protect our forces against any kind of threats, whether its Russian bounties or just people who want to kill Americans. That’s where I think we need to focus on, is maintaining that force protection.”

In the House, Reps. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyModerate House Democrats introduce bill aimed at stopping China from exploiting coronavirus pandemic Encouraging a safe business environment can help drive America’s recovery The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Former Rep. Delaney says Trump is spewing venom when he should be leading; Protests roil the nation as fears of new virus outbreaks grow MORE (D-Fla.) and Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamHarrison goes on the attack against Graham in new South Carolina Senate ad Club for Growth unleashes financial juggernaut for 2020 races Focus shifts to House after Senate passes major public lands bill MORE (D-S.C.), introduced a bill that would require the director of national intelligence (DNI) to quickly brief lawmakers on intelligence that a foreign government is deliberately seeking to kill or severely injure U.S. service members.

Separately, at least one amendment to the House’s version of the NDAA has been filed to address the issue. The amendment, from Rep. Yvette Clarke Yvette Diane ClarkeYvette Clarke wins NY House primary The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Wooing voters, Trump autographs Arizona border wall Bowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary MORE (D-N.Y.), would require Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperSenate Democrats demand to see copies of Trump’s intelligence briefings on Russian bounties Overnight Defense: Top general says military must take ‘hard look’ at Confederate symbols on installations | Milley vows to ‘get to bottom’ of Russia bounty intel | Woman to join Green Berets for first time Top general vows to ‘get to the bottom’ of Russia bounty intel MORE to notify Congress within a week of “becoming aware of any incident” in which a foreign country offers financial compensation to others “in exchange for, or in connection with, any actual or contemplated attack against Department of Defense personnel.”

But it’s unclear if it will get a vote, since hundreds of amendments are typically filed, with only a fraction making it to floor. And anything that gets added to the House bill must be reconciled with the Senate before heading toTrump’s desk.

The Trump administration has been briefing select groups of lawmakers since late last month after news first broke of the intelligence assessments. Esper and other Defense officials have also said they have yet to find a “causative” link between bounties and U.S. troops deaths.

The briefings largely quelled initial outrage from Republicans, who mostly emerged from their sessions highlighting that disputes remain between intelligence agencies about their confidence level in the intelligence on the bounties.

Republicans have also echoed the administration in attacking leaks to the media and framed the revelations as part of Russia’s previously known pattern of meddling in Afghanistan.

The Republican stance comes despite the frustration of Democrats, who are demanding more answers and fuller briefings for all lawmakers. In a letter to Trump Friday, Senate Democrats including Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerDemocrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: ‘The most corrupt president in history’ A renewed emphasis on research and development funding is needed from the government Data shows seven Senate Democrats have majority non-white staffs MORE (N.Y.) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthSenate Democrats demand to see copies of Trump’s intelligence briefings on Russian bounties Crenshaw takes aim at Duckworth’s patriotism, accuses her of supporting the ‘destruction of America’ Duckworth says Trump, Carlson questioning her patriotism to distract from president’s ‘failure to lead our nation’ MORE (Ill.) asked the president to hand over written intelligence known as the President’s Daily Brief, which reportedly included the bounty allegations, as well as to direct his administration officials to make themselves available to testify.

President Trump Donald John TrumpDeSantis on Florida schools reopening: ‘If you can do Walmart,’ then ‘we absolutely can do schools’ NYT editorial board calls for the reopening of schools with help from federal government’s ‘checkbook’ Mueller pens WaPo op-ed: Roger Stone ‘remains a convicted felon, and rightly so’ MORE has denied he was briefed, but the White House has sidestepped questions about whether the information was included in the President’s Daily Briefs. And in a letter to Esper, Duckworth said a Senate Armed Services Committee briefing July 1 was conducted by two witnesses who were “unprepared to respond to questions.”

“It is unacceptable that to date, the Trump administration appears to be ignoring a matter of great importance to Gold Star Family members whose loved ones were killed while serving in Afghanistan: were any U.S. troop casualties in Afghanistan connected with the alleged GRU bounty payments to Taliban-linked militants?” Duckworth wrote, referring to the Russian military intelligence agency. “Gold Star Families deserve an answer to this question.”

The growing divide between Republicans and Democrats on the issue was on display in a pair of public hearings this past week.

In a House Armed Services Committee hearing that was originally called to discuss the Pentagon’s response to protests against racial injustice, several Republicans asked the Defense Department’s top leaders about the bounty program. Earlier in the day, the committee had a classified briefing on the issue.

In a carefully and narrowly worded exchange, Rep. Mike Turner Michael Ray TurnerCelebrating our freedoms and counting all military votes this November Will Congress finally address toxic ‘forever chemicals?’ Democrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill MORE (R-Ohio) asked Esper whether he had ever been briefed on intelligence that included the word “bounties,” to which Esper replied that he hadn’t.

But under later questioning from Democrats, Esper acknowledged he had been briefed on intelligence about “payments” as early as February.

At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing at the same time, Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinUS lawmakers call on EU to label entire Hezbollah a terrorist organization Democrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill GOP lawmakers voice support for Israeli plan to annex areas in West Bank MORE (R-N.Y.) pressed a former commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan on his thoughts on the dangers of leaks to national security. Gen. John Nicholson called leaks “not helpful,” but quickly added that public discussion of the bounties at a hearing is a helpful “form of pushback on Russian behavior.”

Some Republicans have continued to express concerns about the alleged bounty program, which Russia has denied exists. At the same Foreign Affairs hearing, the panel’s top Republican, Rep. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulGOP lawmakers raise questions about WHO’s coronavirus timeline China must be held accountable for its egregious actions against Hong Kong Trump’s WHO decision raises bipartisan concerns in House MORE (Texas), said a bounty program would represent an “unacceptable escalation” of Russian malign activity in Afghanistan.

McCaul also said Trump shouldn’t invite Russia to rejoin the Group of Seven, which the president has repeatedly floated. He also pointed to sanctions Congress previously authorized the administration could levy, rather than new legislation.

Meanwhile, current and former military officers called on the administration to do more to push back on Russia.

“We need to condemn this action from the highest levels of the United States government and NATO so the Russians understand it’s unacceptable,” said Nicholson, who commanded U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan from 2016 to 2018.

He also suggested suspending Trump’s planned troop drawdown in Germany, which he said Russia would view as weakness “if carried out despite these bounties.” Further, because the Taliban was also involved in the transaction, the United States shouldn’t continue drawing down in Afghanistan until the insurgents fulfill the commitments in the deal they signed with the United States, Nicholson added.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, meanwhile, pledged the military “will take action” if it verifies Russia offered the Taliban bounties for U.S. troop deaths, but said no tactical battlefield action should be taken as of now.

Instead, Milley suggested the administration respond strategically, such as with diplomatic pressure or economic sanctions.

“Are we doing as much as we could or should? Perhaps not,” Milley said. “If in fact there’s bounties, I am an outraged general, just like every one of us in uniform is. If in fact there’s bounties directed by the government of Russia or any of their institutions to kill American soldiers, that’s a big deal. That’s a real big deal.”

— Jordain Carney contributed to this report, which was updated at 12:16 p.m.

