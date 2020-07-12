https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/corrupt-former-fbi-attorney-lisa-page-chastises-dc-insider-lacking-moral-courage-richard-grenell-unloads-coup-plotter/

Former FBI Attorney Lisa Page will be known for generations as one of the most corrupt insiders in Justice Department history. She reportedly had an affair with fellow FBI Agent Peter Strzok while they both attempted a coup of the Trump Administration.

Despite all of this she believes she has the moral authority to complain about other DC Insiders’ actions in the DC swamp.

Lisa Page has the audacity to complain about others’ actions in the DC swamp? Page was in the middle of the coup attempt to overthrow the Trump Administration.

Page and her paramour Peter Strzok were caught discussing an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of the White House.

TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s [McCabe] office…that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected…but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok text messaged to Page in an Aug. 15, 2016 exchange, referring to Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok added.

In February, the former FBI lawyer Lisa Page toasted her partner-in-crime Andrew McCabe after he was let off the hook.

Page gloated about the two-tiered justice system.

When her tweet received thousands of critical responses she blamed Russian bots.

Yesterday the corrupt Page released another tweet where she claims moral responsibility – former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grennell called her out:

Washington DC is full of people who don’t have the ability to be self-reflective. Here is Lisa Page saying that someone else should resign for moral reasons. https://t.co/9BN94vFifI — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 11, 2020

The DC swamp was much more corrupt that we ever imagined. Obama did all he could to destroy America. Lisa Page is an example.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

