https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/culture-death-james-dobson-warns-killer-push-radical-left/

The U.S. Supreme Court this week affirmed the constitutional right of the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic organization that runs care homes for the poorest of the poor around the world, to not subsidize or facilitate abortions.

It was the third time the group has been forced to go to the nation’s highest court to protect their religious rights.

But the fight may not be over, warned James Dobson.

“This is not the end. The radical left will continue their efforts to impose a culture of death upon every organization and individual in this country,” said Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family and the James Dobson Family Institute,and the host of Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk radio program.

TRENDING: 3 states account for 42% of COVID-19 deaths

“The Supreme Court’s ruling is a welcome bulwark against the onslaught, but we must stay vigilant and continue to proclaim the truth about the sanctity of every human life,” he wrote on his website.

Within hours of Dobson’s warning, presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would, if elected, insist that groups like the Little Sisters be forced to pay for abortion.

The court ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration acted within its authority when it expanded exemptions to the Obamacare requirement that employers pay for contraception and abortion-inducing drugs.

Biden stated: “As disappointing as the Supreme Court’s ruling is, there is a clear path to fixing it: electing a new president who will end Donald Trump’s ceaseless attempts to gut every aspect of the Affordable Care Act. If I am elected, I will restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the Hobby Lobby ruling: providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions.”

Dobson wrote that the Little Sisters of the Poor “are finally free to live and work in accordance with their faith!”

“For the better part of a decade, Little Sisters faced the possibility of being forced to provide abortion-inducing drugs through their health care plans, or else suffer ruinous penalties. But today, after their third trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, these Catholic nuns are free to continue their service to the poor and elderly without facing the possibility of being bankrupted by millions of dollars in fines,” he said.

“It’s about time!” Dobson said.

He cited the 7-2 opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote: “For over 150 years, the Little Sisters have engaged in faithful service and sacrifice, motivated by a religious calling to surrender all for the sake of their brother. . . . But for the past seven years, they—like many other religious objectors who have participated in the litigation and rulemakings leading up to today’s decision—have had to fight for the ability to continue in their noble work without violating their sincerely held religious beliefs.

“How does this happen in America? If the Little Sisters of the Poor don’t have religious freedom, who does?! People of faith are not second-class citizens and government officials should not treat them as such. It is unconscionable that the Little Sisters had to devote years to defending their religious liberty.

“We at the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute understand all too well the battle that they faced. In 2014, we filed our own lawsuit against the Obama administration’s abortifacient mandate, knowing that a defeat in the courts would likely spell the end of our ministry. By God’s grace, we prevailed. Today we celebrate this long overdue victory for Little Sisters of the Poor and other employers who are unwilling to participate in the destruction of innocent life.”

Obama’s original plan allowed for exemptions for churches. The Supreme Court later said privately held companies also could exempt themselves based on the owners’ beliefs. The Trump administration set up rules that would allow exemption for faith-based groups.

Biden claimed the ruling this week would pose a danger to women.

“Health care is a right that should not be dependent on race, gender, income or zip code. Yet as a result of today’s decision, countless women are at risk of losing access to affordable, preventive care,” he said.

Biden said he wants women to have access to abortion drugs at no cost even if they work for a religious organization.

Dobson regularly comments on moral issues acted on by the Supreme Court and the government.

He condemned the recent decision by the Supreme Court to redefine “sex” in the 1964 Civil Rights Act, adding special accommodations for transgenders and homosexuals. He called it an “affront” to God and said, “We will all pay the price.”

He said the Supreme Court decision should “shake America’s collective conscience to its core.”

“Not only was this decision an affront against God, but it was also a historical attack against the founding framework that governs our nation,” he said.

“Our judiciary is constitutionally charged with interpreting the law, not making law. In its 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court acted as a super-legislature and failed to carry out its primary duty to the American people. And we will all pay the price.”

He pointed out that “sex” in the 1964 law meant “male and female,” and any change must come from Congress.

“What gives six justices the right to decide otherwise? Not the Constitution!” he said.

“In plain words, it’s not the job of the high court to infuse new meaning into the laws of our land. Americans should be able to rely on what the law says. Instead of upholding this commonsense principle, the court issued a decision that hurts women, ignores biological reality, and calls into question the future of First Amendment freedoms of expression and belief,” he wrote.

Dobson has dedicated his career as a psychologist, Christian leader and broadcaster to “preserving the biblical institutions of marriage and family by encouraging, inspiring, supporting, and leading parents and children to build their lives on God’s Word.” His radio broadcasts are heard weekdays on more than 1,300 radio outlets. He’s written 71 books on the family, and he’s advised five U.S. presidents on family issues. Along with an earned Ph.D., he holds 17 honorary doctoral degrees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

