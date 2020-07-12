http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6gFBXQDp70w/

President Donald Trump got on Twitter to attack news outlets for covering him playing golf while the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the country.

“I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My “exercise” is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf,” Trump said. “Obama played more and much longer rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad!”

…rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

Trump frequently attacked Barack Obama for golfing during his presidency, and he has defended himself from critics by continuing to invoke his predecessor. CNN’s Manu Raju reacted to Trump’s attack on his network by pointing out how many times Trump visited his properties throughout his presidency.

Trump’s “very fast” round of golf yesterday lasted about four hours, amounting to his 276th visit to one of his golf clubs during his presidency https://t.co/h0jVjwr7qa — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 12, 2020

Reporters have previously noted that Trump’s golfing in office has been far more frequent than Obama’s, and the expenses involved have already outstripped Obama’s for both terms of his presidency.

