https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dr-lawrence-sellin-evidence-indicates-china-coronavirus-likely-product-laboratory-manipulation/

Dr. Lawrence Sellin provides a video and summary of reasons why it is important to know the origins of the China coronavirus crisis and information on the dangers of these viruses.

A friend of the Gateway Pundit, Dr. Lawrence Sellin, provides this important information on the significance of understanding the China coronavirus pandemic (note there is no volume only slides):

[embedded content]

Why it is important to know the origin of COVID-19

TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

Viral epidemics due to animal to human infection are relatively rare events. China has isolated and stored nearly 1,000 bat coronavirus strains. Leaks out of Chinese laboratories occurred in two separate incidents in April 2004 involving researchers infected with the deadly coronavirus SARS-CoV, responsible for the 2002-2003 pandemic. China plans to build dozens of new laboratories for highly dangerous viruses.

https://www.sciencefocus.com/news/transmission-of-viruses-from-animals-to-humans-is-a-direct-result-of-our-actions/

https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.05.31.116061

https://www.the-scientist.com/news-analysis/sars-escaped-beijing-lab-twice-50137

https://asiatimes.com/2020/07/china-goes-on-biosafety-lab-building-spree/

Why are COVID-19’s spikes important?

The structure and the biological properties of the coronavirus spike determine whether or not it can be transmitted between animals and humans and the extent and degree of human infection and pathogenicity. Since the first Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic in 2002-2003, there have been literally hundreds of scientific publications describing the artificial manipulation of the coronavirus spike structure, many producing a “gain of function,” that is, increasing the coronaviruses’ infectivity and pathogenicity.

How coronaviruses “jump” from animals to humans

Coronaviruses mutate as they replicate and circulate within an animal population, which tends to “optimize” the coronavirus infection for that animal. A coronavirus can “jump” to humans when, through the mutation process, it acquires structural components capable of infecting humans. Then, as the virus mutates within and among humans, it becomes adapted for human infection creating the potential for a pandemic. The mutation process producing a “jump” between species or from animals to humans can take years or decades, but can be greatly accelerated by artificial manipulation of the coronavirus structure.

Why COVID-19’s structural modifications are important

Both changes in COVID-19’s structure described represent a “gain of function,” increasing its infectivity and pathogenicity far beyond the capabilities of the coronavirus ancestors from which it might have evolved. In a study published on July 9, 2020, COVID-19 was found to be 1,000 times more effective in binding to human cells than the bat coronavirus identified as COVID-19’s closest relative. It is unlikely that those modifications arose naturally because there is no clear evolutionary pathway yet identified that could account for such a quantum increase in human infectivity.

Summary

After over six months of intensive investigation, no one has been able to identify the naturally-occurring source of COVID-19. In contrast, applying the principle of Occam’s razor, the simplest explanation for the unique structure and properties of COVID-19 is that it is the product of laboratory manipulation. The laboratory techniques for making the artificial modifications in COVID-19 are well-established and known to Chinese scientists.

Additional Sources:

Menachery, V., Yount, B., Debbink, K. et al. A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence. Nat Med 21, 1508–1513 (2015).

Sandrine Belouzard, Victor C. Chu, Gary R. Whittaker. Activation of the SARS coronavirus spike protein via sequential proteolytic cleavage at two distinct sites. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Apr 2009, 106 (14) 5871-587.

Yang XH, Deng W, Tong Z, et al. Mice transgenic for human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 provide a model for SARS coronavirus infection. Comp Med. 2007;57(5):450-459.

Many thanks to Dr. Sellin on this information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

