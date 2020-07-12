https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/espn-suspends-nba-reporter-adrian-wojnarowski-saying-fck-gop-senator-josh-hawley/

Josh Hawley

ESPN suspended NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski for sending a profane email to GOP Senator Josh Hawley.

According to reports, Wojnarowski was suspended without pay, however it is unclear how long the suspension is for.

NEWS: Woj has been suspended without by ESPN, The Post has learned.@sportsrapport first on suspension. The without pay part is new information. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 12, 2020

TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski wasn’t too happy that Senator Josh Halwey (R-MO) blasted the NBA for kowtowing to Beijing and refusing to support US military and law enforcement.

Hawley sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver blasting the league’s decision to limit messages players can wear on their jerseys to a few BLM/social justice slogans while censoring support for police or criticism of the CCP.

NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski got triggered and said “F*ck you” to Hawley in an email.

Senator Hawley on Friday posted the screenshot of the email from Wojnarowski to his Twitter account.

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Woj ‘apologized’ early Friday afternoon after publicly getting called out by Hawley.

ESPN responded in a statement on Friday afternoon in coordination with Woj’s ‘apology.’

This is what liberal/Marxist privilege looks like.

If Adrian Wojnarowski was a Trump supporter he would have been fired rather than temporarily suspended without pay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

