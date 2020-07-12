https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/espn-suspends-nba-reporter-adrian-wojnarowski-saying-fck-gop-senator-josh-hawley/
Josh Hawley
ESPN suspended NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski for sending a profane email to GOP Senator Josh Hawley.
According to reports, Wojnarowski was suspended without pay, however it is unclear how long the suspension is for.
NEWS: Woj has been suspended without by ESPN, The Post has learned.@sportsrapport first on suspension. The without pay part is new information.
— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 12, 2020
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski wasn’t too happy that Senator Josh Halwey (R-MO) blasted the NBA for kowtowing to Beijing and refusing to support US military and law enforcement.
Hawley sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver blasting the league’s decision to limit messages players can wear on their jerseys to a few BLM/social justice slogans while censoring support for police or criticism of the CCP.
NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski got triggered and said “F*ck you” to Hawley in an email.
Senator Hawley on Friday posted the screenshot of the email from Wojnarowski to his Twitter account.
Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad @Outkick pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020
Woj ‘apologized’ early Friday afternoon after publicly getting called out by Hawley.
ESPN responded in a statement on Friday afternoon in coordination with Woj’s ‘apology.’
https://t.co/cHyqaxBLQC pic.twitter.com/b2gPBcNzS3
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 10, 2020
This is what liberal/Marxist privilege looks like.
If Adrian Wojnarowski was a Trump supporter he would have been fired rather than temporarily suspended without pay.