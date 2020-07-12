https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/flashback-somehow-corrupt-fbi-director-jim-comey-knew-jeff-sessions-going-recuse-first-day-ag/

In November 2019 in an exclusive report, we uncovered evidence that showed that on Jeff Sessions’ first day in office he was committed to recusing himself as President Trump’s Attorney General and handing over the Department of Justice to the crooks in the Deep State.

The former Senator from Alabama, Jeff Sessions was sworn in as President Trump’s Attorney General on February 9, 2017. His first real day of work was a few days later on Monday, February 12, 2017. Sessions was hardly a day in office before President Trump was set up in the Oval Office by the corrupt FBI Director James Comey on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2017.

Crooked Comey met the President in the Oval Office. He did not tell the President that he was under investigation for the fake made-up crime of ‘colluding with Russia’. But the President was under investigation and Comey was the investigator. As soon as Comey left his meeting that Valentine’s Day, he ran to his laptop to record his conversation with the President. It was a set up and the Head of the FBI was acting as an investigative FBI official, something never done before in US history.

Comey was spying on the President. The President was under attack for false and crazy charges of colluding with Russia, and he was lied to about this for months. Later Comey met with the Senate after being fired by President Trump. In this infamous setting before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Comey did all he could to have the President removed from office. He said many inflammatory comments during the hearing but a couple comments now stick out. It was one of the most shocking spectacles ever before the Senate.

In his Senate ‘Statement for the Record’, Comey read that the President brought up the topic of leaks of classified information, and Comey said this was “a concern I shared and still share”. Of course Comey and his entire team were leaking bogus stories to the corrupt media which gladly shared them.

Comey also stated from his notes that the President Trump told Comey that General Flynn was “a good guy who had been through a lot”. Of course, at this time General Flynn had already been spied on by the Deep State crooks in the Obama Administration for years. [We now know that the FBI knew that General flew was spied on for more than a year and there was no reason for the spying. Comey also knew that General Flynn was innocent of any crimes per reports recently released in the Flynn case.]

Comey knew that General Flynn was set up in the White House a week into the President’s term by corrupt cops at the FBI in an ambush interview. Comey didn’t give a damn about General Flynn, he set him up just like he was setting up the President.

Later in Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate, Comey described taking his notes about the President’s comments to take it easy on Flynn. He and later the Mueller team used this as a unfounded reason for the President committing obstruction. It was just another set up.

Then Comey shared something special. He said, “We [his cohort Deep State members at the FBI] concluded it made little sense to report it [his discussion with the President] to Attorney General Sessions, who we expected would likely recuse himself from involvement in Russia-related investigations.

Comey already knew on AG Sessions’ third day that Sessions was going to recuse himself from involvement in the Russia-related investigations.

It’s been reported that a few weeks later, a small group got together to discuss AG Sessions recusal from the Trump – Russia investigation, on March 2, 2017.

Immediately after this meeting, Jeff Sessions recused himself. Based on this its clear that there was knowledge that Jeff Sessions was going to recuse him on his first day of work.

We reported in October 2018 that based on what we currently know, Sessions never should have recused himself. Gregg Jarrett from FOX News explained:

I explained this in my book “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.” As I wrote, Sessions misread or misinterpreted the Code of Federal Regulations (28 C.F.R. 45.2) when he testified before Congress that he was “required” to recuse himself. In fact – and this is critically important – the attorney general was not required to bow out of the Russia probe. Sessions was either duped by holdovers from the Obama Justice Department, or simply failed to comprehend the plain meaning of the regulations. If Sessions knew what he was doing, he would have ended the Russia investigation at its outset, saving our nation millions of dollars and the continued national discord the probe has spawned.

By November 2017 it was clear that AG Jeff Sessions was not going to uphold the constitution. He allowed crooks in the DOJ and FBI to run his DOJ by recusing himself from everything. He allowed the creation of Mueller investigation. He allowed DOJ personnel to leak classified and fake information with impunity. He did nothing about the clear crimes related to the Clinton Foundation.

We saw this and opined – AG Sessions Must Decide – Create Special Investigations Into Uranium One or Go Down in History as Modern Day Benedict Arnold.

Eventually, Sessions resigned with the corrupt and criminal Mueller investigation in full force and the House in the hands of the corrupt Democrats hell bent on impeaching President Trump for anything, if not nothing.

To date there are no indictments of the Clinton Foundation and it’s many criminal pay for play relationships. The Mueller gang runs free and many of these crooks are back in the DOJ and FBI. Jeff Sessions allowed the Deep State to run free. He was responsible for many innocent individuals being indicted and crushed with legal fees to protect themselves.

Jeff Sessions knew he was recusing himself on day one. He allowed criminals to run free. He allowed the destruction of the DOJ and FBI. He is not a hero. He is much closer to a modern day Benedict Arnold.

What an absolute failure Jeff Sessions was as Attorney General. His oath required that he uphold the Constitution but this was never his intent.

