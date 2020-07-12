https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506962-florida-records-more-than-15000-new-covid-19-cases-in-one-day-the

Florida recorded more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day increase any state has experienced during the pandemic, officials reported.

Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 15,299 new coronavirus cases in Florida residents inside the state, bringing the state’s total to 269,811 cases.

The state also reported 45 new deaths in Florida residents, adding up to a total of 4,242 fatalities. The new cases and deaths were “reported since yesterday,” according to the website.

Previously, California held the record with the most confirmed cases in a day with 11,694, four days ago. Before that, New York had 11,571 on April 15, the Associated Press reported.

The record increase comes after Florida documented 514 fatalities last week. Florida has increased the number of tests it conducts, but the percentage of tests coming back positive has also jumped.

A month ago fewer than 5 percent of tests returned positive results, while over the past week, more than 19 percent of tests were positive.

Florida began reopening its economy in May and June, with a few restrictions, and a surge in cases began near the end of June.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisDeSantis on Florida schools reopening: ‘If you can do Walmart,’ then ‘we absolutely can do schools’ Florida health officials agreed to receive remdesivir from New York before DeSantis dismissed offer The Memo: Democrats feel rising tide in Florida MORE (R) responded by ordering alcohol not to be served in bars but has not yet issued a mask mandate like other states enduring surges. The governor has said although the rate is increasing, he wants schools to reopen to in-person learning next month.

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom also reopened with restrictions on Saturday despite the increasing cases, according to the AP.

The U.S. as a whole is also seeing an increase in daily identified cases, reaching its highest point on Friday with 68,241 new cases counted, according to The New York Times.

