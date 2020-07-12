https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/get-fk-ner-de-blasios-new-york-city-crowd-cheers-criminal-puts-cop-choke-hold-video/

There were 15 shootings in a 15 hour period this weekend in New York City.

Murder and shootings are soaring this year compared to last year.

And Bill De Blasio and his city officials just voted to cut the police budget by one billion dollars or around the same amount of cash that Bill De Blasio’s wife lost in one of her special projects.

This is the same woman who said a police-free New York City would be like a utopia.

And now the attacks on police in New York City are escalating.

TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

One officer was put in a choke hold this weekend while locals stood around and cheered!

There is a total break down of law and order under communist De Blasio.

The police union blame this all on Mayor De Blasio.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...