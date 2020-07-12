https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/get-fk-ner-de-blasios-new-york-city-crowd-cheers-criminal-puts-cop-choke-hold-video/

There were 15 shootings in a 15 hour period this weekend in New York City.

Murder and shootings are soaring this year compared to last year.

And Bill De Blasio and his city officials just voted to cut the police budget by one billion dollars or around the same amount of cash that Bill De Blasio’s wife lost in one of her special projects.

This is the same woman who said a police-free New York City would be like a utopia.

And now the attacks on police in New York City are escalating.

TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

One officer was put in a choke hold this weekend while locals stood around and cheered!

There is a total break down of law and order under communist De Blasio.

DeBlasio is a FAILURE in every sense of the word. The only Mayor in America where the people have a petition to have him removed. An honorable profession in the NYPD has been destroyed by one man who simply hates cops. https://t.co/MJg8eih6RA — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 12, 2020

The police union blame this all on Mayor De Blasio.

DeBlasio is a FAILURE in every sense of the word. The only Mayor in America where the people have a petition to have him removed. An honorable profession in the NYPD has been destroyed by one man who simply hates cops. https://t.co/MJg8eih6RA — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

