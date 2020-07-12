https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-deBlasio-police/2020/07/12/id/976768

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Sunday the disrespect for the New York Police Department is worse than “the bad old days” of record crimes in the Big Apple — and holds the current mayor, Bill de Blasio, responsible.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Giuliani, who now serves as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said anti-police demonstrators are Marxists, and that de Blasio ought to be removed from office.

“It’s a disaster,” he said of New York City, conceding there were more murders when he became mayor in 1994.

“But we never had this total disrespect for the police,” he said. “Even in those bald old days, nobody was going to spit at a police officer, nobody was going to punch a police officer.”

“We’re going to get a cop killed with that stupid ‘no chokehold’ thing the way it’s interpreted,” he added about a ban on the maneuver that was responsible for the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — a killing by a police officer that triggered nationwide protests and acted as a stimulus to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re getting cops killed and the reality is it’s worse because this is a break down in general respect for the police, for our government, and hatred for our country,” Giuliani said. “And there’s a purpose: These people are Marxist. They want to take over our government. When are we going to wake up and realize that?”

Giuliani also suggested New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ought to remove de Blasio.

“Article 1, section 9 of the New York City charter, which I pretty much have memorized, it says that the governor can remove the mayor,” Giuliani said. “You don’t even have to have cause… it could be gross incompetence or putting the lives of New Yorkers in jeopardy.

“Bill de Blasio through his incompetence has killed New Yorkers,” Giuliani charged. “His negligence in dealing with COVID[-19] is outrageous. The things he didn’t do and the things that he encouraged. They criticized President Trump for being late. [De Blasio] was telling people to go to gyms two weeks after the president made it clear this is very dangerous.”

