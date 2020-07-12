https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunter-biden-gordon-chang/2020/07/12/id/976803

The Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to come clean with the American public about China’s influence over him due to allegations that his son Hunter sat on the board of a Chinese state-backed private equity firm and made millions due to his status as the son of the vice president, China expert Gordon Chang said on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, Chang said what is extremely unusual about the situation is that “Hunter Biden didn’t have the qualifications to manage the amount of money that he was entrusted with” by the Chinese.

Joe Biden needs to clear up this issue, Chang insisted, because “China is the most important thing that the next president of the United States will do … If China has bought the vice president, the American people need to know that. That, by itself would disqualify Biden from being president.”

Chang said the United States needs to be much more aggressive against China, which aims to harm the U.S.

“We need to decouple our economy from China’s as fast as possible,” he said. “As we have seen in the coronavirus episode, where China took steps to deliberately spread the disease beyond its borders. China is run by a militant hostile regime that is not capable of reform … [so] we need to insulate ourselves to reduce our vulnerability. And that means cutting trade, investment, technical cooperation, and reduce the scope of our diplomatic links.”

Chang stressed that “For five decades, we have tried to build a cooperative relationship with Beijing, but what we have done instead is we have bolstered a hostile regime and made it even worse.”

