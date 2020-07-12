https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/506960-graham-says-he-will-call-mueller-to-testify-before-senate-panel-about-russia

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamRomney blasts Trump’s Stone commutation: ‘Historic corruption’ Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump backs another T stimulus, urges governors to reopen schools MORE (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that he will agree to a Democratic request to have former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE testify about his investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign.

“Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation,” Graham said in a statement.

“That request will be granted,” he added.

The statement from Graham, which was also posted to Twitter, comes after Mueller published a Washington Post op-ed defending his team’s findings on President Trump Donald John TrumpDeSantis on Florida schools reopening: ‘If you can do Walmart,’ then ‘we absolutely can do schools’ NYT editorial board calls for the reopening of schools with help from federal government’s ‘checkbook’ Mueller pens WaPo op-ed: Roger Stone ‘remains a convicted felon, and rightly so’ MORE‘s associate Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneMueller pens WaPo op-ed: Roger Stone ‘remains a convicted felon, and rightly so’ GOP senator says Trump commuting Stone was a ‘mistake’ Sunday shows preview: Coronavirus poses questions about school safety; Trump commutes Roger Stone sentence MORE after Trump moved to commute Stone’s sentence.

Stone “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so,” Mueller wrote.

He added that he felt compelled to “respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office. Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes.”

Graham referenced the Washington Post op-ed, saying that Mueller is “apparently … willing-and also capable-of defending” the investigation.

Democrats have revived their to calls for Mueller to testify about the roughly two-year investigation after Republicans on the Judiciary Committee voted to give the South Carolina senator broad subpoena authority as part of his investigation into the Russia probe, which he has increasingly cast doubt on.

Graham first indicated during a committee meeting last month that he would support Democrats’ request to call Mueller to testify, though he also appeared to warn them against it. But Democrats argued that if Republicans were going to target the Mueller probe that the former special counsel should be able to publicly defend, and explain, decisions made during the investigation.

Feinstein noted during a Judiciary Committee meeting last month that Democrats on the panel had previously requested that Mueller be called to testify about findings. She said that there were “at least 60 unanswered questions related to both Russian interference and obstruction of justice. We believe Robert Mueller would be best-suited to answer these and other questions.”

Graham said at the time that he was “very open minded” to calling someone from the Mueller team to testify but added “if you want to call [Mueller], I will. …I would just ask you to think twice about that.”

Feinstein, however, defended the request and described Mueller as “a man of extensive brain cells.”

“I think this side would very much like to have him here,” she added.

