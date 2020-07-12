https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/jessica-doty-whitaker-10000-raised-family-young-mom-murdered-saying-lives-matter/

Over $10,000 has been raised for the family of a young mother who was murdered by Black Lives Matter activists after she dared to say that “All Lives Matter.”

The GoFundMe to help pay for Jessica Doty Whitaker’s funeral and take care of her young son went viral late Saturday night after kind and generous people heard the real story of her death for the first time.

Doty Whitaker was walking by the canal in Indianapolis after a Fourth of July celebration with her fiance and two friends when they were approached by a group of people saying that “Black Lives Matter.”

Her family and fiance have said that when Whitaker responded that “All Lives Matter” the mob grew very aggressive and pulled a gun on them. Her fiance, Jose Ramirez, pulled one out defensively and the situation seemed to cool down. Unfortunately, he says that the group went and hid and waited for them to walk by them again. When they did, they ambushed the couple and shot Whitaker.

TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Whitaker’s father and one of her sisters, both of whom confirmed that she was shot three times, with gunshot wounds to her head and leg.

Whitaker did not survive and her three-year-old child has been left without his mother — simply for saying that everyone matters.

“It’s heartwrenching to watch my mother explain to my three year old nephew that mommy is an angel in heaven,” Whitaker’s sister Jennifer told TGP, adding that he asks “when we can go get her and bring her back.”

The national media completely ignored the story. Local media downplayed the shooting as “the second in the canal in a week,” lumping her story in with a black teenager who was shot while attempting an armed robbery. They reported it as “according to the victim’s family, the shooting started with an argument over Black Lives Matter and language.” They never mentioned what that language was, the simple phrase that got her killed.

Her father, Robert Doty, confirmed to the Gateway Pundit that neither CNN nor Fox News has reached out for information about the case, despite the murderer still being on the loose.

“Why isn’t anybody outraged about this?” Whitaker’s grandfather asked in a Facebook post. “Is it that BLM was involved or that it was white young adults that [were] the victims?”

Jennifer told TGP that her sister was a Certified Nursing Assistant doing home health care and getting ready to go back to school to become a registered nurse. She hoped to have more children and was always looking to help others.

“Her son was her world, she had the kindest heart and was in no way racist towards anyone,” Jennifer told TGP.

Police are still looking for suspects and have released a video from the area of the murder. Her fiance has provided descriptions of the monsters to law enforcement.

[embedded content]

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

