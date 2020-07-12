https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/just-loud-explosion-heard-inferno-aboard-navy-ship-san-diego-videos/

A loud explosion was reported Sunday morning as firefighters worked to put out a blaze on the USS Bonhomme Richard at a Naval Base in San Diego, California.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

NBC San Diego reported:

An explosion erupted as a roaring blaze was reported on a military assault ship at Naval Base San Diego Sunday morning, according to authorities. TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores Plumes of smoke arose from USS Bonhomme Richard as firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze on the 3400 block on Senn St. The vessel is an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego, according to Krishna Jackson of Naval Base San Diego.

The San Diego Fire Department posted video of firefighters working to put out the blaze.

WATCH:

SDFD said several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries.

Several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/dNUzBEJbBZ — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

LIVE FEED:

