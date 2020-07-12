https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/liberal-black-lives-matter-activists-swarm-torment-daughter-murdered-police-officer/

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of liberal Black Lives Matter activists are tormenting the teenage daughter of a slain police officer on social media.

On Saturday evening, Texas Police Officers Edelmiro Garza Jr., 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in McAllen. They were both fatally shot by the suspect as they approached the door.

“The officers never had a chance to suspect a deadly assault on them, much less death, at that moment in time,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said during a press conference about the shooting.

When additional officers arrived, the suspect shot and killed himself.

Savannah Chavez, the 18-year-old daughter of Officer Chavez, posted about her grief on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

“Words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace. you were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that. I’m going to miss you so much. you died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. i love you daddy, see you soon,” Chavez wrote in her heartbreaking tweet, along with photos with her dad.

Though most normal people responded to the distraught young woman with compassion and kindness, the left did not hold back on attacking her.

Many of the shocking and cruel tweets directed towards her were compiled and shared by the Nationalist Review. They included people saying that he “finally became a good cop,” now that he was dead, and worse. Others scolded her for daring to talk about his death, telling her “now is not the time or place” and to “read the room.”

Though she faced a barrage of cruelty, the young woman conducted herself with grace and dignity. It is clear that her father raised her right.

now it’s my turn to make you proud. everything i do, i do for you. #daddysgirl https://t.co/bNKRILX5K8 — Savannah Chavez (@sweeetsav) July 12, 2020

