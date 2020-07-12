https://www.dailywire.com/news/liberals-lose-their-minds-after-trump-dons-mask-for-hospital-visit

Liberals have been deriding President Trump for months for his decision not to wear a mask amid the pandemic panic.

On Saturday, during a visit to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., Trump donned a mask — and everyone lost their minds.

“Trump finally put on a mask. Dear nutty right-wing people: It’s okay now for you to do it too,” wrote the Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty.

“Trump wearing a mask now is him admitting that everyone should’ve been wearing a mask since day one. It’s more proof he’s a criminal, a fraud and a liar,” Scott Dworkin, co-founder of TheDemCoalition, wrote on Twitter.

“Trump finally wearing a mask after 3.4 million cases, 135k deaths, and 70k new infections a day, is like putting on a rubber after she’s in labor!” wrote comedian D.L. Hughley.

“Trump wears a mask after more than 130,000 Americans died and the right wants to give him a f***ing medal. I’m glad he finally did the right thing—even if it was for a shameless photo op—but let’s not forget all these people made fun of Biden for wearing a mask for months,” another person on Twitter wrote.

“The White House praising Trump’s mask wearing is like a parent praising their potty training toddler. ‘Donny wore a mask. Now, can Donny make a boom boom in the potty?’” wrote Emily Brandwin, who decsribes herslef as a “Media Commentator” on Twitter.

“Some day someone will do a study on how many lives might have been saved if this happened in February or March,” wrote CNN host Jake Tapper.

Conservatives slapped back at the liberals crowing on social media.

“Remember when Karen Tumulty was supposed to be a straight edge reporter for Wash Post and became incensed at any hint or insinuation that she was biased one way or the other?” wrote Stephen L. Miller.

Others pointed out that mainstream media — and its coronavirus heroes, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force — had long dismissed the wearing of masks.

One Twitterer posted a Fauci clip from March 8. “Right now, people should not be walking, there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” the doctor said on “60 Minutes.” Fauci said masks do not provide the “perfect protection” against contracting the virus that people think and adds, “When you think masks, you should think of healthcare providers needing them.”

Said the Twitter poster: “But yeah, this is probably on Trump for not listening to Fauci or something.”

Wrote another:

Another pointed out the words of CNN host Chris Cuomo, who said in March: “[M]asks are not viewed as particularly effective in avoiding virus either.”

And then there was this take: “Now that Trump finally wore a mask in public, is this the part where liberals CANCEL masks and make the case for how terrible they are??”

