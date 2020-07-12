https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/lindsey-graham-call-mueller-testify-russia-investigation-special-counsel-blasts-roger-stone-wapo-op-ed/

Robert Mueller

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday announced he will be calling Robert Mueller to testify after the former special counsel blasted Roger Stone in a Washington Post op-ed.

“Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post.” – Lindsey Graham said.

“Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted.” he added.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2020

TRENDING: Young White Mother Killed By Black Lives Matter Mob for Allegedly Saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ National Media Fully Ignores

Robert Mueller lashed out at Roger Stone after President Trump commuted the political operative’s sentence.

President Trump on Friday evening commuted Roger Stone’s sentence just days before the republican political operative was set to report to prison.

67-year-old Roger Stone was hunted down by Mueller’s crooked team of Democrat lawyers and charged with process crimes.

Mueller blasted Roger Stone in a WaPo op-ed on Saturday titled, “Roger Stone Remains a Convicted Felon, and Rightly So.”

Mueller’s op-ed was full of Russian collusion lies.

For example, Mueller peddled the lie that “WikiLeaks released emails stolen by Russian military intelligence officers.”

By late 2016, the FBI had evidence that the Russians had signaled to a Trump campaign adviser that they could assist the campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to the Democratic candidate. And the FBI knew that the Russians had done just that: Beginning in July 2016, WikiLeaks released emails stolen by Russian military intelligence officers from the Clinton campaign. Other online personas using false names — fronts for Russian military intelligence — also released Clinton campaign emails. – Mueller wrote.

To this day, there is zero evidence to support Mueller’s claims of Russian hackers — the FBI never did forensic analysis of the DNC servers and just took CrowdStrike’s word that the servers were hacked by the Russians.

Anyone who watched Mueller’s last testimony knows he didn’t write that WaPo op-ed (Weissmann probably wrote it).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

