http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g_a_q-Jk9ek/

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said President Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone would hurt the Republican Party in the 2020 elections.

Host Chuck Todd said, “Do you think this Roger Stone commutation is one of those things that just sets the party back a little bit on things like believing in the rule of law and sort of having some sort of where it looks like there is a double standard? If you’re close to the president, you get a break. If you’re not, you go to jail.”

Hogan said, “No question that’s the appearance, and it’s a problem and, look, Roger Stone is convicted of seven felonies. Look, the president does have the right by law to take the action he took, that doesn’t mean he should have. We’ve got a guy who is convicted of seven felonies a couple of months before the election. For the president to take this action, it will certainly hurt politically.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

