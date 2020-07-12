https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/melania-trump-face-mask/2020/07/12/id/976789

First lady Melania Trump posted a video of herself on Twitter Sunday donning a mask during a visit this past Thursday to The Mary Elizabeth House women’s center in Washington, D.C.

“It was a pleasure to spend time with the staff, mothers & children at The Mary Elizabeth House, a place that helps strengthen families & provides life skills, counseling & educational resources to help vulnerable single women & their children,” the first lady wrote in a tweet with the video, which showed her talking with mothers and children at the center during her visit.

On the day of her appearance at the center, a White House release said that “Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to The Mary Elizabeth House in Washington, D.C. to deliver a donation of boxed lunches, Be Best tote bags and other items.”

The first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham added that members of Trump’s staff who accompanied the first lady to the center also wore masks, according to The Hill.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump wore a face mask for the first time publicly when he visited wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

