Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt suggested Friday that St. Louis attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who went viral for defending their property from an encroaching mob, are being politically targeted.

On Friday, law enforcement executed a warrant against the McCloskeys and confiscated their firearms.

Speaking on Fox News, Schmitt alleged that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the prosecutor handling the case, has a history of making politically motivated decisions.

“Under Missouri law, under the Castle Doctrine, an individual has really expansive authority to protect their own lives, their home, and their property. I think the story here to watch here is the local prosecutor, Kim Gardner,” Schmitt said.

“Kim Gardner has an abysmal record in prosecuting violent crime, has recently released and been complicit in the release of dozens and dozens of inmates who have been charged with violent crimes, and has a record of making politically motivated decisions not based on the law,” he explained. “So, this is certainly something to watch.”

After the incident with the McCloskeys generated national attention, Gardner released a statement claiming the McCloskeys had committed a “violent assault,” and she vowed to hold them accountable.

However, according to Schmitt, the McCloskeys did not act unlawfully.

One important factor here is this was a private street. This was not a public street. These individuals were on their way to the mayor’s house, actually, which has been vandalized several times. This was on a private street, and if you listen to the McCloskeys, they felt threatened, that they were going to be attacked, and that it was made known to them. They made known to the protesters and the people who came by that this was a private street, and they said they were going to murder them and come into their house, and so, as I said, the Castle Doctrine in Missouri is pretty expansive; it allows you to defend your life, obviously your family’s life, your home, but also your property, and this was on private property.

“It’s hard to get into the mind of Kim Gardner. As I said, she has a sketchy track record of making politically-based decisions,” Schmitt went on to say.

Despite the warrant, criminal charges have not been filed against the McCloskeys, nor was the basis of the warrant made clear.

